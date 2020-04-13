Outfront Media (OUT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Outfront Media (NYSE: OUT):

4/7/2020 – Outfront Media was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – Outfront Media was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OUTFRONT Media recently withdrew its 2020 expectation for adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) growth, updated the previously-issued revenue guidance and detailed liquidity measures in light of the coronavirus pandemic that has rattled the economy and financial markets. There has been a dent in advertising values and the company’s operations and revenue growth are likely to be affected. It also has a high debt level and its shares have declined wider than its industry’s fall in the past 12 months. However, the company is likely to tide through these uncertain times with its efforts to improve liquidity and geographically-diversified assets with presence in key markets. It is focused on increasing digital-display assets at prime locations and resort to acquisitions, expansion and conversion of static billboard displays to digital.”

3/27/2020 – Outfront Media had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $26.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Outfront Media had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $36.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Outfront Media had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $35.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Outfront Media had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Outfront Media had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:OUT opened at $13.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Outfront Media Inc has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.78 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

In other Outfront Media news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $44,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 19.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 513,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 84,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,635,000 after purchasing an additional 81,173 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 5.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 35.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

