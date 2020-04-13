Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OI. ValuEngine downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens-Illinois currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Owens-Illinois has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Owens-Illinois’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

