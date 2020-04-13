Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ORCC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point cut Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $11.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Owl Rock Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.76. Owl Rock Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.28 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 66.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Eric A. Kaye purchased 14,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $221,516.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 3,684.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

