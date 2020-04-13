Oxycoin Trading 5.5% Higher This Week (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Oxycoin has a market cap of $71,231.06 and approximately $7.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxycoin has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Oxycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bit-Z and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00035714 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Oxycoin

Oxycoin (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxycoin is medium.com/@oxycoin.

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

