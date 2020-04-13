Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHOD) vs. Davita (OTCMKTS:DVA) Head to Head Review

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHOD) and Davita (NYSE:DVA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Davita’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Health Care Organization $6.80 million 7.72 $1.36 million N/A N/A Davita $11.39 billion 0.83 $810.98 million $5.40 13.86

Davita has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Davita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Health Care Organization 16.87% 14.47% 12.96% Davita 7.12% 25.18% 4.29%

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Davita has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Health Care Organization and Davita, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A Davita 0 8 2 0 2.20

Davita has a consensus price target of $67.83, suggesting a potential downside of 9.34%. Given Davita’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Davita is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Davita shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Davita shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Davita beats Pacific Health Care Organization on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California clients/employers with collective bargaining units. It also offers HCO and MPN programs; medical case management services; and ancillary services, including utilization and medical bill review, lien representation, legal support, Medicare set aside, and network access services for workers' compensation claims. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, the company provides disease management services; vascular access services; clinical research programs; physician services; and comprehensive care services. As of December 31, 2018, it provided dialysis and administrative services in the United States through a network of 2,664 outpatient dialysis centers serving approximately 202,700 patients; and operated 241 outpatient dialysis centers located in 9 countries outside of the United States serving approximately 25,000 patients. Further, the company provides acute inpatient dialysis services in approximately 900 hospitals and related laboratory services in the United States. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

