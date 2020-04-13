Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

PPBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

PPBI opened at $20.04 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

