Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,143 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,014,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,317,000 after buying an additional 1,259,374 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,729,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,138,000. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,015,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,833,000 after purchasing an additional 451,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,079,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,208,000 after purchasing an additional 299,688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.58 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.