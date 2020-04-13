Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 1.4% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in 3M by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after purchasing an additional 469,237 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Cpwm LLC raised its position in 3M by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 2,449.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 115,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $147.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

