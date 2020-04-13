Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.6% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 491,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,709,000 after acquiring an additional 78,361 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 333,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,896,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

QQQ opened at $201.04 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

