Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.9% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

VZ stock opened at $57.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $237.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average is $58.82. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.