Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $5.60 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.8% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,077.00 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,017.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.27, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,918.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,852.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price objective (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,338.12.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

