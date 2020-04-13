Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 45,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $22.66 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.