Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 22,458 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned 1.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJO opened at $23.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $25.65.

