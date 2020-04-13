Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 41,905 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,905 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 3.6% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 46,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $61.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.18. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

