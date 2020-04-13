Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,433 Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D opened at $81.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average is $81.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.54.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

