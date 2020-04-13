Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Sells 31,605 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,605 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 409,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 34,744 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $84.62 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.1668 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

