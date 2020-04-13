Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Sells 33,821 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,821 shares during the period. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $53.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.49. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $70.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

