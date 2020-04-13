Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Takes $1.60 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.50 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.18.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.