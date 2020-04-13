Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Upgraded at Rosenblatt Securities

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a $225.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $220.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PANW. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.06.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $177.88 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $251.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $503,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,143,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 8,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.35 per share, with a total value of $1,501,705.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,997.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,112 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,150 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 34,325 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,697 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

