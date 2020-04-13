Pandacoin (PND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Pandacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Pandacoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pandacoin has a market capitalization of $824,349.84 and $10.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pandacoin alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000215 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Pandacoin

Pandacoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pandacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pandacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.