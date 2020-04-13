Paragon Trading 16.5% Lower Over Last Week (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, Paragon has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. Paragon has a total market capitalization of $201,551.27 and $5.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paragon token can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Tidex, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.61 or 0.02763919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00214210 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 55% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00049659 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Paragon

Paragon launched on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,196 tokens. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Tidex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

