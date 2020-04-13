ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $82,127.48 and approximately $15.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00003893 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00602218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008764 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 138.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

