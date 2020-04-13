Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) to announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Paramount Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Paramount Group posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paramount Group will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paramount Group.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.47). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $190.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of PGRE traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $9.62. 98,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,758,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,068,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,712,000 after buying an additional 1,677,749 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,593,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 979,193 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 821,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 472,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 704,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after buying an additional 402,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

