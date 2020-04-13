ParkinGo (GOT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.81 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $72.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00032986 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00056590 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,692.79 or 0.99559087 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00068302 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000611 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,709,945 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

