Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at SunTrust Banks

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price target decreased by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PE. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut Parsley Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

PE stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,198,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,785,309. Parsley Energy has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter worth $12,969,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

