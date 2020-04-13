Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of PDCO opened at $15.24 on Monday. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. State Street Corp raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,027,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,007,000 after buying an additional 44,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,690,000 after buying an additional 49,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,687,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 624.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 851,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after buying an additional 734,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

