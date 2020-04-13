PAWS Fund (PAWS) Price Reaches $0.0061

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. PAWS Fund has a market capitalization of $11,648.78 and approximately $1.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAWS Fund coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last week, PAWS Fund has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAWS Fund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.65 or 0.02770328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00213401 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 53.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00049744 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

PAWS Fund Coin Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. PAWS Fund’s official message board is medium.com/paws-animal-charity. PAWS Fund’s official website is paws.fund. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund.

Buying and Selling PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAWS Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAWS Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAWS Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAWS Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.