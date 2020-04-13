PayPie Price Reaches $0.0111 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, PayPie has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One PayPie token can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. PayPie has a market capitalization of $917,420.05 and $971.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.28 or 0.02764026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00214723 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 51% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049999 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

