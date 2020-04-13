PCHAIN Price Hits $0.0032 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $538,548.73 and $98,400.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $296.84 or 0.04389283 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00067365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014767 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009509 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003467 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,367,208 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, DEx.top, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.