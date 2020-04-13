PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of PDCE opened at $8.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $899.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $265.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Mark E. Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,892.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,839,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $100,467,000 after purchasing an additional 899,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,001,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,657,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 199,684 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 626,225 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 152,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

