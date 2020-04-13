Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $2.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

PEB traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 838,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,513. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 520.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 890.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

