Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $33.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 331,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

