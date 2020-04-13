Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 162 ($2.13) to GBX 153 ($2.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Learning Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 154.67 ($2.03).

Learning Technologies Group stock opened at GBX 134 ($1.76) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 133.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $900.40 million and a P/E ratio of 95.71. Learning Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 174.40 ($2.29).

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

