Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for 888 Holdings Public (LON:888)

888 Holdings Public (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

888 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded 888 Holdings Public to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 153 ($2.01) in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Numis Securities cut 888 Holdings Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 264 ($3.47) to GBX 243 ($3.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. 888 Holdings Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 193.50 ($2.55).

Shares of LON 888 opened at GBX 133.20 ($1.75) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82. 888 Holdings Public has a twelve month low of GBX 68.40 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.30 ($2.41). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 143.73. The stock has a market cap of $490.64 million and a P/E ratio of 8.33.

888 Holdings Public Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

