Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG)

TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON TBCG opened at GBX 809 ($10.64) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,001.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,202.23. TBC Bank Group has a 1-year low of GBX 635 ($8.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,732 ($22.78).

In related news, insider Vakhtang Butskhrikidze sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,327 ($17.46), for a total value of £862,550 ($1,134,635.62). Also, insider Giorgi Shagidze sold 17,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($16.71), for a total transaction of £218,694 ($287,679.56).

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

