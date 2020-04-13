PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

PNNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

In other PennantPark Investment news, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $388,754.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aviv Efrat bought 27,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,486.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 128,100 shares of company stock worth $330,678 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 50,243 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 119,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 64,970 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 70,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 32,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.61. 570,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,227. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $227.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.53 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 25.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.