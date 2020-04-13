PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $25.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $39.57.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Chang purchased 35,841 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $594,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $362,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,227 shares of company stock worth $4,363,454. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

