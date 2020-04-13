Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,236 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth $1,439,000. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,773 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,086,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,533,000 after buying an additional 287,532 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

