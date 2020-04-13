Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) PT Lowered to GBX 8.50 at Peel Hunt

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 8.50 ($0.11) in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 255.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PDL. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded Petra Diamonds to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) price objective (down from GBX 10 ($0.13)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Petra Diamonds from GBX 11 ($0.14) to GBX 5 ($0.07) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

LON PDL opened at GBX 2.39 ($0.03) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.02. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 26.48 ($0.35). The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 million and a PE ratio of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.46.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

