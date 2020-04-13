Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Boosted by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 104.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.1% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 22.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Pfizer by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.26. 9,559,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,674,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

