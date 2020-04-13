Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS XEBEF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,485. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. Pharming Group has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.