PHI Token Trading Down 10.2% This Week (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. During the last seven days, PHI Token has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One PHI Token token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001515 BTC on popular exchanges. PHI Token has a market cap of $593,156.49 and approximately $23,053.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PHI Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.61 or 0.02763919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00214210 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 55% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00049659 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

PHI Token Token Profile

PHI Token launched on February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io.

Buying and Selling PHI Token

PHI Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.