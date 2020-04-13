Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PHR. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Phreesia from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Phreesia from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $19.76 on Monday. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18.

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $2,648,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 6,826 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $224,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,697,165 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth $208,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $1,036,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $11,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.