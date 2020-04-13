Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

In other news, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.33 per share, for a total transaction of $162,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,682 shares in the company, valued at $580,353.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Ingram acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.77 per share, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,918.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,146,040. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,604.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

PNFP stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.71.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

