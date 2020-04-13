Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $44.84 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $29,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.33 per share, with a total value of $162,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,682 shares in the company, valued at $580,353.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,146,040. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.