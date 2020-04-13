Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $21.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective dropped by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

PINS stock opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.74. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $725,369.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 28,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $698,251.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,251.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 554,042 shares of company stock worth $12,508,546.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $873,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 95,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

