Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price reduced by analysts at Loop Capital from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion and a PE ratio of -5.03. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $1,624,595.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 28,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $698,251.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,251.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 554,042 shares of company stock worth $12,508,546.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 376.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.