Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Rating Increased to Hold at SunTrust Banks

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was upgraded by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PXD. Raymond James lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $185.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,363,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 397,359 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, AXA raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 40,324 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

