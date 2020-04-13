Piper Sandler Cuts Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target to $25.00

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Meta Financial Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

CASH stock opened at $19.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $707.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.35 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 18.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at $6,115,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 1,921.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 246,395 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after purchasing an additional 91,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 84,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

