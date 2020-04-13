PIVX Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 13th. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00003585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $13.83 million and $457,807.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIVX has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00018234 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003034 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Coinroom, Upbit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, YoBit, BiteBTC, Binance, Bittrex, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

